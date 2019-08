Something BIG is coming from Miranda, TOMORROW! She even gave us a little sneak preview! Listen to it NOW!

Miranda took to social media today to tell fans to "stay tuned...tomorrow". She also included a small clip of what we can only assume is NEW MUSIC!

Stay tuned...tomorrow. A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

Miranda has been slowly relesing new music as she gears up to release a whole new album this fall.