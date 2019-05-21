MORE NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC?? YEP!

We JUST got new Luke Combs music...and we're already getting more??

Luke Combs GRACED us with 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' a few weeks ago.

Video of Luke Combs - Beer Never Broke My Heart

But...Luke just told us this morning, that coming up on June 7th, we're getting FOUR new songs!

Heard y’all loud and clear about more new music... Excited to announce 4 new additional songs along with “Beer Never Broke My Heart” will be out June 7 on my EP titled The Prequel; they’ll be “Refrigerator Door,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ On You” and “Moon Over Mexico.” — Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) May 21, 2019

What a year for, Luke! We CANNOT wait to hear the new music!