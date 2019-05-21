MORE NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC?? YEP!

How many new songs are we getting???

May 21, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Jason Kempin / Staff

We JUST got new Luke Combs music...and we're already getting more??

Luke Combs GRACED us with 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' a few weeks ago. 

 

But...Luke just told us this morning, that coming up on June 7th, we're getting FOUR new songs! 

 

What a year for, Luke! We CANNOT wait to hear the new music! 

Tags: 
Luke Combs

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes