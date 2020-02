WOAH....What do y'all think?? This possible UFO is kinda scary!

UFO Sightings Daily founder, Scott C. Waring, was the first to spot this possible UFO on one of NASA's many cameras.

The footage from a NASA video feed, shows an oddly shaped flying objeft, that shoots off rapidly into deep space.

Video of UFO At Space Station 22 Mins! Shoots out into space, UFO Sighting News.

Pretty WILD right?? What do you think, is that a UFO?