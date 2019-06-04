Is Netflix's 'The Ranch' Getting Cancelled???

Ashton Kutcher made a surprise announcement about the shows fate today...

June 4, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Anna Webber / Stringer

Ashton Kutcher made a surprise announcement about the shows fate today...

To many fans, this came as a BIG surprise. Ashton Kutcher announced on twitter today that his Netlfix Show, 'The Ranch' is coming to an end after this next season. 

  

This last season, with 20 episodes will be the fourth and final season. 

 

 

Tags: 
Netflix
The Ranch
Ashton Kutcher

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday June 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday June 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 31st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes