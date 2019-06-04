Is Netflix's 'The Ranch' Getting Cancelled???

Ashton Kutcher made a surprise announcement about the shows fate today...

To many fans, this came as a BIG surprise. Ashton Kutcher announced on twitter today that his Netlfix Show, 'The Ranch' is coming to an end after this next season.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

This last season, with 20 episodes will be the fourth and final season.