New Coronavirus Guidelines Allow Washington State Breweries To Open Back Up
Indoor seating is now allowed, if the criteria is met!
August 26, 2020
Indoor seating is now allowed, if the criteria is met!
Local Puget Sound Breweries have been hit hard, financially, by the pandemic.
But new guidlines that have been approved, are allowing Breweries to re-open indoor seating, if certain criteria is met.
New COVID guidelines allow indoor seating for WA breweries under certain conditions https://t.co/ryZzCdEt2U— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) August 26, 2020