After ALL Of Our Hard Work, The New Kane Brown Song Is HERE! [LISTEN]

We got the video to one million views, and Kane just dropped the song...AND ITS AWESOME!

July 12, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

Kane Brown told us that if his video got 1 million views, he would release a new song. AND HERE IT IS! 

All of the #Wolfpack rallied together to get this new Kane Brown song released! Kane posted an Instagram video, and said if that video got ONE MILLION views...he would release new music. 

 

And....HERE IT IS!

What do you think, Wolfpack?? Worth all the hard work, right??

 

