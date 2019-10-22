New Life Hack To Save Money On Concert Tickets!

Concerts are EXPENSIVE! Do THIS to save money and see your favorite artists LIVE!

October 22, 2019
Alek
Alek
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Concerts are EXPENSIVE! Do THIS to save money and see your favorite artists LIVE!

Tired of looking at the prices of concert tickets when your favorite artist comes to town, and seeing a HUGE PRICE??

Well, what if I told you, YOU could see 7 of your FAVORITE Country Artists for only $40?!?

YOU CAN!! Hometown Holiday 19 is December 5th, at the Accesso Showare Center in Kent! 

Chirs Young, Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, and Filmore will ALL be there! Plus....one more MAJOR Country Music Star is going to be added to the lineup Friday Morning at 7:20! 

 

 

Do NOT miss out on the biggest concert of the YEAR! 

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Tags: 
Concerts
tickets

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 22nd, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday October 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live. Love. Dance! Shares DeAnna Lee's 25 Year Dance Journey Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday October 18th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday October 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 16th, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes