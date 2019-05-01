NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC IS COMING NEXT WEEK!

Luke announced the AMAZING news on Twitter Today!

May 1, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter / Staff

New music from Luke Combs is just DAYS away! 

Luke Combs played a pretty awful trick on everyone this morning on Twitter.

  

 

I had a mini heart attack after reading the first part! But...NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC IS COMING!! Next Wednesday Morning at 6am, you will hear it on The Wolf! 

So mark your calenders, Wednesday May 8th, at 6am...New Luke!

Tags: 
Luke Combs
new music

