NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC IS COMING NEXT WEEK!

New music from Luke Combs is just DAYS away!

Luke Combs played a pretty awful trick on everyone this morning on Twitter.

New music update (please read the whole post before commenting): For all intents and purposes, I had plans to release new music this year, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it isn’t going to happen.⁰JK… “BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART” OUT A WEEK FROM TODAY ON MAY 8 AT 9 AM EDT! — Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) May 1, 2019

I had a mini heart attack after reading the first part! But...NEW LUKE COMBS MUSIC IS COMING!! Next Wednesday Morning at 6am, you will hear it on The Wolf!

So mark your calenders, Wednesday May 8th, at 6am...New Luke!