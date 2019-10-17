Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Carly Pearce Has AMAZING New Song With Lee Brice

This new song will give you CHILLS

October 17, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Danielle Del Valle / Stringer

Categories: 
Wolf

Hometown 19 Artist Carly Pearce teams up with Lee Brice for this MEGA SMASH! 

On December 5th, Carly Pearce will be at Hometown Holiday 19! DO NOT MISS IT! Get your tickets, HERE

Carly just released this new song with Lee Brice called, 'I Hope You're Happy Now' and it has been on repeat since it came out. SO GOOD! 

Fingers crossed we hear this December 5th at Hometown Holiday 19! 

Tags: 
Carly Pearce
Hometown Holiday

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday October 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 16th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 15th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday October 14th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! with Jessica Bartlett Live. Love. Dance!
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday October 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes