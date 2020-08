Brothers Osborne are back with a song called 'Skeletons', that could be your new favorite song

Friday is the best day of the week for MANY reason. Especially because of all the new music that comes out!

Brothers Osborne have a new album coming out in October, and today they released a song off the album, that is a JAM!

Video of Brothers Osborne - Skeletons (audio)

