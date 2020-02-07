[LISTEN] BRAND NEW Sam Hunt Music!!

This has SERIOUS favorite song potential..

The new song from Sam Hunt has SERIOUS favorite song potential.. 

How do you make a Friday better?

NEW MUSIC FROM SAM HUNT!

After taking an extended hiatus, Sam Hunt released the song 'Kinfolks'. Now, Sam is back again with a song called 'Hard To Forget' 
 

 

 

Sam is taking this new song, and a whole album of new music out on tour with him this year!

The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th. Tickets are on sale Feb 14 | Subscribe at samhunt.com for presale info #SouthsideSummer

