[LISTEN] BRAND NEW Sam Hunt Music!!
February 7, 2020
The new song from Sam Hunt has SERIOUS favorite song potential..
How do you make a Friday better?
NEW MUSIC FROM SAM HUNT!
After taking an extended hiatus, Sam Hunt released the song 'Kinfolks'. Now, Sam is back again with a song called 'Hard To Forget'
Sam is taking this new song, and a whole album of new music out on tour with him this year!
The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th. Tickets are on sale Feb 14 | Subscribe at samhunt.com for presale info #SouthsideSummer