New Sam Hunt Music Called 'Kinfolks'

We have been waiting SO LONG to hear new music from Sam Hunt!

October 9, 2019
Alek
Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf
Music

We've been waiting SO long to hear new music from Sam Hunt, and his NEW song 'Kinfolks' drops Tomorrow!

After taking a year off from music, Sam Hunt is BACK with a brand new song called 'Kinfolks'. You can hear it right at 2pm TOMORROW  (10/10/19) for a Radio.Com World Premiere on The Wolf! 

But, here is a little preview to keep you excited until then. 

 

 

Dont miss 'Kinfolks' TOMORROW at 2pm! 

 

 

Tags: 
Sam Hunt
Kinfolks
new music

