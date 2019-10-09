New Sam Hunt Music Called 'Kinfolks'
We have been waiting SO LONG to hear new music from Sam Hunt!
We've been waiting SO long to hear new music from Sam Hunt, and his NEW song 'Kinfolks' drops Tomorrow!
After taking a year off from music, Sam Hunt is BACK with a brand new song called 'Kinfolks'. You can hear it right at 2pm TOMORROW (10/10/19) for a Radio.Com World Premiere on The Wolf!
But, here is a little preview to keep you excited until then.
New single KINFOLKS available everywhere tomorrow at 5pmET! #KINFOLKS pic.twitter.com/btY3MuGwkg— Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) October 9, 2019
Dont miss 'Kinfolks' TOMORROW at 2pm!