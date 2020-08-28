New Study Finds The Most Popular Fast Food French Fries In Washington State
Did this study get it right? Does THIS place have the best fast food fries in Washington?
A new survey conducted in all 50 States, found the most popular Fast Food French Fries in each state!
Obviously most popular is McDonald's, except in Washington State! Dairy Queen has the most popular fries in Washington. Would you agree?
If nothing else, the showing by @tacobell in this evaluation of the most popular fast food fries in every state (where they were the top fry in 5 states aka 10% of the country) shows that they should just be a permanent menu item: https://t.co/iRspicE4j4#fries #fastfood pic.twitter.com/hcL353e6kj— Josh Koebert (@GoFishJosh) August 24, 2020