NHL Seattle Will Announce Team Name Tomorrow! Watch Teaser Video For Clues On The Name!
Watch the teaser video they released! Do you think the video is a clue??
July 22, 2020
Watch the teaser video they released! Do you think the video is a clue??
We've been waiting for almost two years to know the name of the new NHL Franchise that is coming to Seattle next year.
The wait ends, Tomorrow! NHL Seattle released this teaser video today!
07.23.2020 - 9:00am PT— NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020
The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3
Do you think the video had some clues??