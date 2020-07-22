NHL Seattle Will Announce Team Name Tomorrow! Watch Teaser Video For Clues On The Name!

Watch the teaser video they released! Do you think the video is a clue??

July 22, 2020
Alek
Alek
Hockey
Categories: 
Wolf

Watch the teaser video they released! Do you think the video is a clue??

We've been waiting for almost two years to know the name of the new NHL Franchise that is coming to Seattle next year. 

The wait ends, Tomorrow! NHL Seattle released this teaser video today! 

 

Do you think the video had some clues??

Tags: 
NHL Seattle
hockey

Upcoming Events

30 Jul
100.7 The Wolf's New Country Night Out with Matt Stell - CANCELLED Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
05 Sep
Carrie Underwood at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair
10 Sep
Eddie Montgomery at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
11 Sep
Michael Ray at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
12 Sep
38 Special - Dancing in the Dirt Party - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
View More Events