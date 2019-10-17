Nobody Is Better At Instagram Than Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Chris Lane

Along with his Fiancé, Lauren...the two make GREAT Instagram content.

October 17, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf

Along with his Fiancé, Lauren...the two make GREAT Instagram content. 

Chris Lane will be playing for YOU at Homeotwn Holiday 19 on December 5th! 

So to get you excited, check out some of his HILARIOUS Instagram posts that often feature his Fiance, Lauren Bushnell. 

 

@laurenbushnell with your workout motivation! ----

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

 

She can quote Happy Gilmore..so she is a keeper in my book ⛳️ @laurenbushnell

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

 

Caption this: @laurenbushnell

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

 

Aren't they HILARIOUS?!? Get yout tickets to see Chris at Hometown Holiday 19, HERE

Tags: 
Chris Lane
Lauren Bushnell
Hometown Holiday 19

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday October 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 16th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 15th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday October 14th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! with Jessica Bartlett Live. Love. Dance!
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday October 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes