Nobody Is Better At Instagram Than Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Chris Lane
Along with his Fiancé, Lauren...the two make GREAT Instagram content.
October 17, 2019
Along with his Fiancé, Lauren...the two make GREAT Instagram content.
Chris Lane will be playing for YOU at Homeotwn Holiday 19 on December 5th!
So to get you excited, check out some of his HILARIOUS Instagram posts that often feature his Fiance, Lauren Bushnell.
She can quote Happy Gilmore..so she is a keeper in my book ⛳️ @laurenbushnell
Aren't they HILARIOUS?!? Get yout tickets to see Chris at Hometown Holiday 19, HERE