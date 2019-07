It's been 33 years since the movie 'Top Gun' came out, but Tom Cruise CLEARLY still has it!

Top Gun is one of the BEST movies of ALL TIME! It's been 33 years since the original movie came out, but today, we were BLESSED with the trialer for the new movie, 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Video of Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2020) - Paramount Pictures

WOW. How awesome was that?? We CANNOT wait until 2020!