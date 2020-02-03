Our 3 Favorite Super Bowl Commercials!

February 3, 2020
Alek
Alek
This years Super Bowl had some GREAT commercials! Here are our 3 favorite! 

Let's be real here, 90% of people watch the Super Bowl for the Commercials, right?

This year we had some REAL good ones! 

Let's rank them from 3 to 1! 

 

#3- Doritos

Lil Nas X vs. Sam Elliott in a dance off? What else do you need!

 

#2-Jeep

Bill Murray reprising his role from the movie 'Groundhog Day'....Priceless! 

 

#1- Rocket Mortgage

The cringe factor on this one is at a record level, but fake muscels Jason Momoa is something we didnt know we needed! 

