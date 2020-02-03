Our 3 Favorite Super Bowl Commercials!

This years Super Bowl had some GREAT commercials! Here are our 3 favorite!

Let's be real here, 90% of people watch the Super Bowl for the Commercials, right?

This year we had some REAL good ones!

Let's rank them from 3 to 1!

#3- Doritos

Video of Doritos® | The Cool Ranch Long Form feat. Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

Lil Nas X vs. Sam Elliott in a dance off? What else do you need!

#2-Jeep

Video of Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

Bill Murray reprising his role from the movie 'Groundhog Day'....Priceless!

#1- Rocket Mortgage

Video of Jason Momoa Super Bowl Commercial 2020 | Rocket Mortgage

The cringe factor on this one is at a record level, but fake muscels Jason Momoa is something we didnt know we needed!