Our 3 Favorite Super Bowl Commercials!
This years Super Bowl had some GREAT commercials! Here are our 3 favorite!
February 3, 2020
Let's be real here, 90% of people watch the Super Bowl for the Commercials, right?
This year we had some REAL good ones!
Let's rank them from 3 to 1!
#3- Doritos
Lil Nas X vs. Sam Elliott in a dance off? What else do you need!
#2-Jeep
Bill Murray reprising his role from the movie 'Groundhog Day'....Priceless!
#1- Rocket Mortgage
The cringe factor on this one is at a record level, but fake muscels Jason Momoa is something we didnt know we needed!