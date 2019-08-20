Our 5 Favorite Covers From Throwdown 19 Artist Lauren Alaina!

Throwdown 19 is only 12 days away, and Lauren Alaina is going to be there! Check out our top 5 favorite covers Lauren has done!

To get you into the Throwdown 19 mood, check out these AMAZING covers Lauren Alaina has done! Then, click HERE to buy your tickets to Throwdown!

5. 'Belive' By Brooks & Dunn

Video of Lauren Alaina - Believe (Forever Country Cover Series)

4. 'Surrender' By Cheap Trick

.@Lauren_Alaina visited the iconic Sound City Studios to cover Cheap Trick’s "Surrender" in the bathroom, presented by @ScrubbingBubble. Watch the performance here https://t.co/NnJbAWDKrm pic.twitter.com/0cYHPgIgFs — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 30, 2019

3. 'Meant To Be' with Lyuke Bryan

Video of Luke Bryan &amp; Lauren Alaina - Meant To Be 1/26/19

2. 'Any Man Of Mine' by Shania Twain

Video of Lauren Alaina feat. Jon Pardi -- &quot;Any Man of Mine&quot;

1. Of course....Her American Idol Audition!