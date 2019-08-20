Our 5 Favorite Covers From Throwdown 19 Artist Lauren Alaina!
Lauren Alaina has some AMAZING covers, but these are our 5 favorite!
August 20, 2019
Throwdown 19 is only 12 days away, and Lauren Alaina is going to be there! Check out our top 5 favorite covers Lauren has done!
To get you into the Throwdown 19 mood, check out these AMAZING covers Lauren Alaina has done! Then, click HERE to buy your tickets to Throwdown!
5. 'Belive' By Brooks & Dunn
4. 'Surrender' By Cheap Trick
.@Lauren_Alaina visited the iconic Sound City Studios to cover Cheap Trick’s "Surrender" in the bathroom, presented by @ScrubbingBubble. Watch the performance here https://t.co/NnJbAWDKrm pic.twitter.com/0cYHPgIgFs— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 30, 2019
3. 'Meant To Be' with Lyuke Bryan
2. 'Any Man Of Mine' by Shania Twain
1. Of course....Her American Idol Audition!