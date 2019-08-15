Our 5 FAVORITE Instagram Pictures From Throwdown 19 Artist Chase Rice! [EYE CANDY ALERT]
Chase Rice is a real pro when it comes to Instagram, so here are our 5 favorite pics form his profile!
In 17 days, Chase Rice will be at Throwdown 19. In honor of that, here are our 5 FAVORITE pictures from his Instagram! (There is some REAL eye candy in here)
Throdown 19 is SO CLOSE! So if you don't have your tickets yet...GET THEM HERE.
Chase Rice will be ROCKING the stage at Throwdown, just like he ROCKS Instagram. Chase is one of the most active Country Artists on Instagram, and he has some amazing content on there. So....to get you allllll excited for Throwdown 19, here are our 5 FAVORITE posts from Chase's Instagram.
5. Chase...Shirtless...IN A STEAM ROOM! Need we say more?
4. Chase is a junk food junkie, just like the rest of us!
When you walk into Wal Mart for batteries and well, this happens. Yep, forgot the batteries.
3. He LOVES ice cold Coors Light!
2. He puts on one HELL of a show, and Washington LOVES him!
1. He's pretty easy on the eyes....--