Our 5 FAVORITE Instagram Pictures From Throwdown 19 Artist Chase Rice! [EYE CANDY ALERT]

Chase Rice is a real pro when it comes to Instagram, so here are our 5 favorite pics form his profile!

August 15, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Erika Goldring / Stringer

In 17 days, Chase Rice will be at Throwdown 19. In honor of that, here are our 5 FAVORITE pictures from his Instagram! (There is some REAL eye candy in here) 

Throdown 19 is SO CLOSE! So if you don't have your tickets yet...GET THEM HERE

Chase Rice will be ROCKING the stage at Throwdown, just like he ROCKS Instagram. Chase is one of the most active Country Artists on Instagram, and he has some amazing content on there. So....to get you allllll excited for Throwdown 19, here are our 5  FAVORITE posts from Chase's Instagram. 

 

5. Chase...Shirtless...IN A STEAM ROOM! Need we say more? 

A different kind of mile high--

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

4. Chase is a junk food junkie, just like the rest of us! 

When you walk into Wal Mart for batteries and well, this happens. Yep, forgot the batteries.

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

3. He LOVES ice cold Coors Light!

Day off in Canada. ---- happy Sunday.

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

2. He puts on one HELL of a show, and Washington LOVES him!

--on----

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on


 

1. He's pretty easy on the eyes....--

Howdy----

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

Tags: 
Chase Rice
Throwdown 19

