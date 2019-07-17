Our 5 Favorite Music Videos From Throwdown 19 Artist, Cole Swindell!

Throwdown 19 is coming SOON! We can't wait to see Cole at Throwdown but in the meantime, here are our top 5 Cole Music Videos!

September 1st, 2019... Cole Swindell will take the stage in Enumclaw for Throwdown 19! SO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

To get us in the Throwdown mood, here are our Top 5 FAVORITE Cole Swindell Music Videos!

5. Middle Of A Memory

Video of Cole Swindell - Middle Of A Memory (Official Music Video)

4. Ain't Worth The Whiskey

Video of Cole Swindell - Ain&#039;t Worth The Whiskey (Official Music Video)

3. Chillin' It

Video of Cole Swindell - Chillin&#039; It (Official Video)

2. You Should Be Here

Video of Cole Swindell - You Should Be Here (Official Music Video)

1. Flatliner

Video of Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley - Flatliner (Official Music Video)

What is YOUR favorite Cole Swindell muisc video?? We can't wait to see him, and YOU at Throwdown 19!