UW, WSU Football Will Only Play Conference Games This Season, Canceling Multiple Games
July 10, 2020
The Pac-12 Conference, Home To UW, and WSU, Voted To Only Play Conference Games This Season.
University of Washington, and Washington State University will have shorter Football Seasons, with each team losing 3 games.
Both teams play in the Pac-12 Conference, which voted today to eliminate all non-conference games from their schedules. The decision comes as a result over concern with COVID-19.
Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020
