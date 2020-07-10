UW, WSU Football Will Only Play Conference Games This Season, Canceling Multiple Games

The Pac-12 Conference Voted To Only Play Conference Games This Season

July 10, 2020
Alek
Alek
UW WSU

Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr / Stringer

The Pac-12 Conference, Home To UW, and WSU,  Voted To Only Play Conference Games This Season. 

 

University of Washington, and Washington State University will have shorter Football Seasons, with each team losing 3 games. 

Both teams play in the Pac-12 Conference, which voted today to eliminate all non-conference games from their schedules. The decision comes as a result over concern with COVID-19. 

