Parade Planned To Safely Celebrate Lakewood High School Class Of 2020!

Some AWESOME members of our community have put together a parade to celebrate Lakewood HS Class Of 2020!

June 9, 2020
Alek
Alek
Parade
Categories: 
Wolf

Some AWESOME members of our community have put together a parade to celebrate Lakewood HS Class Of 2020! 

 

2020 has not been great for graduating Seniors. However, some awesome people have planned a parade route to celebrate the Lakewood HS Class of 2020! The Parade is happening this Thursday,  June 11th at 8pm! 

If you can show your support, I KNOW those seniors would love it! 

Tags: 
Parade
Class of 2020
Lakewood High School

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Custom Car Upholstery Company Owner Carl - 6-10-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Bank Teller Josh - 6-9-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Clinical Research Coordinator Kim - 6-8-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Vet Tech Melissa - 6-5-20 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Returns with DeAnna Lee's Quarantine Partner...Her Husband! Live. Love. Dance!
Share Your Salary - Wound & Ostomy Nurse Marilynn - 6-4-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes