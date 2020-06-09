Parade Planned To Safely Celebrate Lakewood High School Class Of 2020!
Some AWESOME members of our community have put together a parade to celebrate Lakewood HS Class Of 2020!
2020 has not been great for graduating Seniors. However, some awesome people have planned a parade route to celebrate the Lakewood HS Class of 2020! The Parade is happening this Thursday, June 11th at 8pm!
If you can show your support, I KNOW those seniors would love it!