[WATCH] Praying Mantis EATS Murder Hornet!

Who knew the Praying Mantis was the hero we needed to defeat the Murder Hornet..

May 7, 2020
Alek
Alek
With reports of more and more Murder Hornets arriving right here in Washington State, this old video has resurfaced. 

It shows an EPIC takedown of a Murder Hornet, by a praying mantis! 

 

 

Well, at least now we know what to turn to if these Murder Hornets get out of hand.  

