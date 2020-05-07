[WATCH] Praying Mantis EATS Murder Hornet!

Who knew the Praying Mantis was the hero we needed to defeat the Murder Hornet..

With reports of more and more Murder Hornets arriving right here in Washington State, this old video has resurfaced.

It shows an EPIC takedown of a Murder Hornet, by a praying mantis!

Praying Mantis eats Murder Hornet pic.twitter.com/CNXQAetp0g — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 7, 2020

Well, at least now we know what to turn to if these Murder Hornets get out of hand.