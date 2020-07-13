Randy Houser, Jason Aldean Question Quarantine Lockdowns
Randy Posted A Picture On Instagram Questioning Why Certain Things Are Allowed, While Similar Activities Aren't.
July 13, 2020
Coronavirus has changed the world. As places start to open again and as restrictions start to fall, some people are questioning why some activities are allowed, but some aren't.
Randy Houser took to Instagram to voice his questions.
He got support from Jason Aldean, who commented on Randy's Instagram post.
Randy Houser and Jason Aldean spitting TRUTH on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hFN66cZh2X— Jimmy Tacos -- (@Jimmy__Tacos) July 13, 2020
What do you think? Should concerts be allowed?