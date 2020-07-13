Randy Houser, Jason Aldean Question Quarantine Lockdowns

Randy Posted A Picture On Instagram Questioning Why Certain Things Are Allowed, While Similar Activities Aren't.

July 13, 2020
Alek
Alek
Randy JAson

Getty Images / David Becker / Stringer, Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Coronavirus has changed the world. As places start to open again and as restrictions start to fall, some people are questioning why some activities are allowed, but some aren't. 

Randy Houser took to Instagram to voice his questions. 

Anybody see a problem?

A post shared by Randy Houser (@randyhouser) on

He got support from Jason Aldean, who commented on Randy's Instagram post. 

 

What do you think? Should concerts be allowed? 

Randy Houser
jason aldean
Coronavirus

