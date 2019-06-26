Reba, George Strait, Toby Keith Among 800+ Artists Who Lost Master Recordings In Fire.

800+ Artists lost the master recordings of their music in a 2008 fire, and may of them had NO CLUE until now!

In a shocking new report from the New York Times , the truth about a 2008 fire is being revealed. A fire that destroyed a building on the Universal Music property in 2008 was orignally reported as "reatively minor". But the report from the Times claims that the damage is anything but minor. In fact, the whole West Coast Vault of Universial Music Group perished, in its entirety.

Hey @KristNovoselic does this mean that just the Nevermind masters are gone? Assuming In Utero was safe since the reissue was after this: https://t.co/k2X2zAT3aI — Chris "also tall & plays bass" Rasmusstache (@thankubassjesus) June 11, 2019

Many of the 800+ Artists, whose irreplaceable master reocrdings of their music, had no idea the severity of the damage until this new report was realsed. Artists from all generes and decades have been affected by this fire, and are just now learning that some of thier albums, songs, outtakes, demos, and unreleased recordings are gone.

Country Artist, Steve Earle, and a few other Artists have teamed up to file a class action lawsuit against Universal. They claim that Universal not only covered up the severity of the damge, but also failed to share $150 Million in settlements and insurance claims they were awarded after the fire, with the artists whose music and work were affected.

In addition to major Country Music Artists like Reba, George Strait, Toby Keith, Gary Allan, there is a LONG list of people affected.

Rhett Atkins

Gary Allan

Bill Anderson

John Anderson

Asleep at the Wheel

Hoyt Axton

Owen Bradley Quintet

Glen Campbell

The Carter Family

Mark Chesnutt

Roy Clark

Patsy Cline

Sheryl Crow

Rodney Crowell

Mac Davis

Roy Drusky

The Eagles

Steve Earle

Joe Ely

Don Everly

Donna Fargo

Freddie Fender

Red Foley

Glenn Frey

Lefty Frizzell

Hank Garland

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Tompall Glaser

Amy Grant

Jack Greene

Lee Greenwood

Patty Griffin

Nanci Griffith

Merle Haggard

George Hamilton IV

Freddie Hart

Don Henley

John Hiatt

Jan Howard

Jason & the Scorchers

George Jones

The Jordanaires

Toby Keith

Brenda Lee

Jerry Lee Lewis

Lone Justice

The Louvin Brothers

Patty Loveless

Lyle Lovett

Loretta Lynn

Barbara Mandrell

The Mavericks

Delbert McClinton

Reba McEntire

Roger Miller

Bill Monroe

Olivia Newton-John

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

The Oak Ridge Boys

Dolly Parton

Webb Pierce

Marty Robbins

Jimmy Rodgers

Leon Russell

Dawn Sears

Jeannie Seely

Shel Silverstein

George Strait

Hank Thompson

Mel Tillis

Ernest Tubb

Tanya Tucker

Conway Twitty

Leroy Van Dyke

Porter Wagoner

Jerry Jeff Walker

Kitty Wells

Don Williams

Lee Ann Womack

Faron Young