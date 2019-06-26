Reba, George Strait, Toby Keith Among 800+ Artists Who Lost Master Recordings In Fire.
800+ Artists lost the master recordings of their music in a 2008 fire, and may of them had NO CLUE until now!
In a shocking new report from the New York Times , the truth about a 2008 fire is being revealed. A fire that destroyed a building on the Universal Music property in 2008 was orignally reported as "reatively minor". But the report from the Times claims that the damage is anything but minor. In fact, the whole West Coast Vault of Universial Music Group perished, in its entirety.
Many of the 800+ Artists, whose irreplaceable master reocrdings of their music, had no idea the severity of the damage until this new report was realsed. Artists from all generes and decades have been affected by this fire, and are just now learning that some of thier albums, songs, outtakes, demos, and unreleased recordings are gone.
Country Artist, Steve Earle, and a few other Artists have teamed up to file a class action lawsuit against Universal. They claim that Universal not only covered up the severity of the damge, but also failed to share $150 Million in settlements and insurance claims they were awarded after the fire, with the artists whose music and work were affected.
In addition to major Country Music Artists like Reba, George Strait, Toby Keith, Gary Allan, there is a LONG list of people affected.
Rhett Atkins
Gary Allan
Bill Anderson
John Anderson
Asleep at the Wheel
Hoyt Axton
Owen Bradley Quintet
Glen Campbell
The Carter Family
Mark Chesnutt
Roy Clark
Patsy Cline
Sheryl Crow
Rodney Crowell
Mac Davis
Roy Drusky
The Eagles
Steve Earle
Joe Ely
Don Everly
Donna Fargo
Freddie Fender
Red Foley
Glenn Frey
Lefty Frizzell
Hank Garland
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Tompall Glaser
Amy Grant
Jack Greene
Lee Greenwood
Patty Griffin
Nanci Griffith
Merle Haggard
George Hamilton IV
Freddie Hart
Don Henley
John Hiatt
Jan Howard
Jason & the Scorchers
George Jones
The Jordanaires
Toby Keith
Brenda Lee
Jerry Lee Lewis
Lone Justice
The Louvin Brothers
Patty Loveless
Lyle Lovett
Loretta Lynn
Barbara Mandrell
The Mavericks
Delbert McClinton
Reba McEntire
Roger Miller
Bill Monroe
Olivia Newton-John
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
The Oak Ridge Boys
Dolly Parton
Webb Pierce
Marty Robbins
Jimmy Rodgers
Leon Russell
Dawn Sears
Jeannie Seely
Shel Silverstein
George Strait
Hank Thompson
Mel Tillis
Ernest Tubb
Tanya Tucker
Conway Twitty
Leroy Van Dyke
Porter Wagoner
Jerry Jeff Walker
Kitty Wells
Don Williams
Lee Ann Womack
Faron Young