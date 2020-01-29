Report: Seattle NHL Team Has Picked A Name!

Sources Say a name has been picked! Do you like it?

After a LONG wait, we may finally have the name for Seattle's new NHL Hockey team!

Last December NHL Seattle, registered trademarks for 13 possible names.

In october, NHL Seattle listed the 5 final name options in the Space Needle Time Capsule, set to be opened in 2062.

BUT. Accrording to this report, insider information is confirming that the name is going to be the Seattle Kraken.

Report: Seattle Kraken believed to be name for NHL Seattle franchise https://t.co/dXFi9orO7c — RMNB (@russianmachine) January 29, 2020

The insider goes on to say, “I was told by a source that’s very connected to the situation that it is the Kraken. I believe that it’s the Kraken. But save your tweets if they end up doing a giant swerve on everybody and going with something completely different like the Totems, or the Seattle Swarm, or whatever one of the million other names are out there.”

So, it's not 100% a done deal. But this inside source seems to believe the 32nd NHL Franchise will be the Seattle Kraken.