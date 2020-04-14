[WATCH] Russell Wilson And Ciara Post Gender Reveal Video!

Boy or a Girl?? Russ was VERY excited!

Baby number 3 is on the way for Russell Wilson and Ciara! 

The whole family took to Twitter to post a video of the gender reveal! 

The Whole Family seems to hope it's a boy! 

And they got their wish! It is a boy! 

Congratulations to Russell, Ciara and the family! 

