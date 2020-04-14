[WATCH] Russell Wilson And Ciara Post Gender Reveal Video!
Boy or a Girl?? Russ was VERY excited!
April 14, 2020
Baby number 3 is on the way for Russell Wilson and Ciara!
The whole family took to Twitter to post a video of the gender reveal!
The Whole Family seems to hope it's a boy!
Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2020
Prince ---- or Princess----??? pic.twitter.com/JcI9mLUQEp
And they got their wish! It is a boy!
Congratulations to Russell, Ciara and the family!