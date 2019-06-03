Russell Wilson Is A Super Dad

Videos from Russell Wilsons Weekend Will Melt Your Heart

June 3, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Ronald Martinez / Staff

Seahawks QB and all around good guy, Russell Wilson, showed us this weekend that he one AMAZING Dad. 

#3 is one BA football player, but he is also an awesome Dad. Russell posted some videos to twitter over the weekend of some things he did with his daughter and stepson this weekend! 

 

He started off the weekend with his daughter, Sienna, at ballet. 

HOW ADORABLE IS THAT??

But his super dad weekend doesn't stop there, the next day he was cheering on his stepson, Future on the baseball field! 

Russell Wilson
seattle seahawks

