Russell Wilson Is A Super Dad
June 3, 2019
Seahawks QB and all around good guy, Russell Wilson, showed us this weekend that he one AMAZING Dad.
#3 is one BA football player, but he is also an awesome Dad. Russell posted some videos to twitter over the weekend of some things he did with his daughter and stepson this weekend!
He started off the weekend with his daughter, Sienna, at ballet.
Special Bond. Mornin’ Ballet with my baby girl. ❤️ #ShesGotTheMovesLikeCiara #SorryJagger @Ciara ---------- pic.twitter.com/SmtH393cEj— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 1, 2019
HOW ADORABLE IS THAT??
But his super dad weekend doesn't stop there, the next day he was cheering on his stepson, Future on the baseball field!
3 for 3 today and looking like Jeter. pic.twitter.com/ji1pCYaxaz— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 2, 2019