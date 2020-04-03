[LISTEN] Sam Hunt Expresses Regret For Actions In Emotional New Song '2016'
Off His new album 'Southside' this track sings about his regret from a past relationship and other events in 2016.
April 3, 2020
Off His new album 'Southside', Sam shares some VERY raw emotion over different regrets from the year 2016.
It's no secret Sam Hunt has had some MAJOR success, but also some low points.
Off his brand new album 'Southside', the song '2016' shares some very raw and deep emotion and regrets from Sam. '2016' references a past relationship of Sam's and the events and regret that happened after the relationship ended.
If that isn't one of the deepest, and best Country Song's we've heard in a while, I don't know what is.