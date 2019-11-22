Sam Hunt Issues Apology After DUI Arrest

Sam has spoken out publicly to apologize for his actions earlier this week, that lead to his arrest for DUI.

Early Thursday Morning, country star Sam Hunt was arrested for Driving Under The Influence, and having an Open Container in his vehicle.

Lots of controversy has sparked after his arrest, especially over the fact that Sam was driving down the wrong side of the street at the time of his arrest. He took to social media to post his public apology.

Sam is currently trying to make his comback to Country Music after a year hiatus. His new song is called 'Kinfolks'