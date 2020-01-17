Sam Hunt's DUI Case Is Going To A Grand Jury

Sam Hunt may have to face a Grand Jury to decide his legal fate...

Back in November, Sam Hunt was arrested for a DUI, blowing almost twice the legal limit and having open containers in the vehicle. 

Today, Friday, was supposed to be Sam's day in court. However, the case was "bound over and transferred to a higher court" accoring to Radar Online, who spoke with a Davidson County Clerk. 

Typically, a Grand Jury Trial is used for SERIOUS felonies. Accoring to the Radar Online story, the court gave no reason for the transfer. 

SCARY stuff for Sam! Another good remider how serious a DUI is, and to never take the risk of drinking and driving. 

