Scientist Say You Should NEVER Drink Water From These Airlines

Researchers say these airlines don't even have safe water to use for hand washing.

A recent scientific study found that some MAJOR airlines have very unsafe water. So unsafe, you shouldn't even wash your hands.

The study that was conducted by DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, found that Spirit Airlines and Jet Blue have water that is so unsafe, you should not come in contact with it in ANY way.

However, the study found that Alaskan Airlines has the SAFEST water of any airline!

Which airline’s water is the safest? Our recently released study with @nycfoodpolicy rates the quality of water provided to passengers and finds that many airlines are providing unhealthy water. #FoodSafety #WaterSafety #Airlines #WaterQuality https://t.co/TtKQxUGNfP pic.twitter.com/0opaq8SKOr — Charles Platkin (@dietdetective) August 29, 2019

The study suggests that you birng your own. drinks onto flights, don't drink the coffee or. tea aboard flights and NEVER drink water that didn't come from a sealed bottle. Now, what about washing your hands? They suggest bringing aboard a small bottle of hand sanitizer, which isn't a bad idea anyway becasue airplanes are just big germ tubes.