Scientist Say You Should NEVER Drink Water From These Airlines

Researchers say you shouldn't even wash your hands with airplane water..

November 5, 2019
Alek
Alek
Categories: 
Wolf

Researchers say these airlines don't even have safe water to use for hand washing. 

A recent scientific study found that some MAJOR airlines have very unsafe water. So unsafe, you shouldn't even wash your hands. 

The study that was conducted by DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, found that Spirit Airlines and Jet Blue have water that is so unsafe, you should not come in contact with it in ANY way. 

However, the study found that Alaskan Airlines has the SAFEST water of any airline! 

 

The study suggests that you birng your own. drinks onto flights, don't drink the coffee or. tea aboard flights and NEVER drink water that didn't come from a sealed bottle. Now, what about washing your hands? They suggest bringing aboard a small bottle of hand sanitizer, which isn't a bad idea anyway becasue airplanes are just big germ tubes. 

Tags: 
Water
Airplanes
travel

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday November 6th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday November 4th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 30th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday October 28th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday October 25th, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes