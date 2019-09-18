Scientists Are On The Verge Of Curing The Common Cold!
Scientists at Stanford and UCSF believe they are getting close to curing the common cold!
How awesome would this be?? Scientists believe they are closing in on a cure for the common cold! Perfect timing, it's about cold season!
Scientists at Stanford and University of California San Fransisco, have made a big step in developing a cure to the common cold. Their work invovles temporarily disabling a single, specific protein inside the cell.
The next step in their work is to develop a drug that can disable that protein, and then start human trials. If they are sucessful, we could have a cure to the common cold.
Scientists believe we are on the verge of a cure for the common cold: https://t.co/QPdJWjwzXQ— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 18, 2019