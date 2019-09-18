Scientists Are On The Verge Of Curing The Common Cold!

How awesome would this be?? Scientists believe they are closing in on a cure for the common cold! Perfect timing, it's about cold season!

Scientists at Stanford and University of California San Fransisco, have made a big step in developing a cure to the common cold. Their work invovles temporarily disabling a single, specific protein inside the cell.

The next step in their work is to develop a drug that can disable that protein, and then start human trials. If they are sucessful, we could have a cure to the common cold.