Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Is VERY Excited For Training Camp, Just Watch This Video.

He is SO excited, it's almost creepy.

July 24, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Tom Pennington / Staff

Russell put this video up on his Instagram, showing how EXCITED he is for Training Camp. So excited, it's almost creepy. 

The Seattle Seahwaks start their training camp Tomorrow! And QB Russell Wilson is obviously VERY excited. 

 

 

Between the hair, the voice, and the faces...He has us excited for camp too!! 

 

GO HAWKS! 

