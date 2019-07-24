Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Is VERY Excited For Training Camp, Just Watch This Video.
He is SO excited, it's almost creepy.
July 24, 2019
Russell put this video up on his Instagram, showing how EXCITED he is for Training Camp. So excited, it's almost creepy.
The Seattle Seahwaks start their training camp Tomorrow! And QB Russell Wilson is obviously VERY excited.
If you can't tell........@DangeRussWilson is ready. -- pic.twitter.com/DvHsVs6wsK— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 24, 2019
Between the hair, the voice, and the faces...He has us excited for camp too!!
GO HAWKS!