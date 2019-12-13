Seattle Named 4th Most Handsome City In America!

Seattle comes in at #4 and Portland at #5!

DANG! We have some good looking people here in the PNW!

According to Grooming Lounge.Com, Seattle is the 4th most handsome city in America, followed by Portland at #5.

How did they get their data?

Grooming Lounge says, "amount spent on personal care services per man, spend on personal care products per man, spend on shaving needs per man, spend on apparel per man and the fittest cities in the nation.” is how they calculated the most handsome cities.