Seattle Named 4th Most Handsome City In America!
DANG! We have some good looking people here!
Seattle comes in at #4 and Portland at #5!
According to Grooming Lounge.Com, Seattle is the 4th most handsome city in America, followed by Portland at #5.
How did they get their data?
Grooming Lounge says, "amount spent on personal care services per man, spend on personal care products per man, spend on shaving needs per man, spend on apparel per man and the fittest cities in the nation.” is how they calculated the most handsome cities.
AND THE MOST HANDSOME CITIES IN AMERICA ARE... GroomingLounge.com, the nation’s premier resource for men’s grooming products and advice, has released its 3rd bi-annual list of The Most Handsome Cities in The United States. “Our company’s singular goal is making men more handsome and as we prepare to enter our 2nd decade in business, it’s important to understand how men throughout the country prioritize taking great care of their appearance,” said Grooming Lounge Founder and CEO Mike Gilman. The just-released results from Groominglounge.com’s 2019 research show the major markets with the most handsome men are as follows: 1. Arlington, VA 2. Boise City, ID 3. Madison, WI 4. Seattle, WA 5. Portland, OR 6. Lincoln, NE 7. Denver, CO 8. Scottsdale, AZ 9. St. Petersburg, FL 10. Colorado Springs, CO 11. Minneapolis, MN 12. Albuquerque, NM 13. Virginia Beach, VA 14. Austin, TX 15. Omaha, NE 16. Plano, TX 17. Lexington-Fayette, KY 18. Chandler, AZ 19. Gilbert, AZ 20. Henderson, NV 21. Overland Park, KS 22. Lakewood, CO 23. Sioux Falls, SD 24. Fort Collins, CO 25. Cape Coral, FL While handsomeness may be subjective, the criteria relied on in this survey measure the men in each city’s commitment to a great appearance. GroomingLounge.com based the findings on the following criteria: amount spent on personal care services per man, spend on personal care products per man, spend on shaving needs per man, spend on apparel per man and the fittest cities in the nation. #mosthandsomecities #handsomecities #groominglounge #mensgrooming #menskincare #mensskincareroutine #mensskincareproducts