Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Will Have You All Up In Your Feels! [WATCH]

The trailer for 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' is here, and Tom Hanks does a perfect Mister Rogers. The trailer will have you ALL up in your feelings.

We've seen the pictures of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers, but seeing the Trailer has changed things.

'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' is set to come out on Thanksgiving, but after you watch this trailer, you will want to go see it NOW.

Video of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

They should just give Tom Hanks all the awards right now.

What did you think, Wolfpack? Excited to see it??