SpaceX And NASA Launch Postponed Because Of Bad Weather

This launch would've been the first to bring Astronauts into space in almost a decade.

May 27, 2020
SpaceX and NASA teamed up, to send Astronauts to the International Space Statoin. The Launch would've been the first NASA launch to send Astronauts to space since the program was shutdown in 2011.

However, some storms moving into the Launch area caused officials to postpone the launch. 

 

 

Get ready to livestream the historic launch, that will hopefully take place on Saturday! 

