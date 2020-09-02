Study Finds Seattle One Of The Nation's WORST Cities To Drive In
Seattle Comes In Almost Last Place In This Study..
September 2, 2020
Seattle Comes In Almost Last Place In This Study..
A study that ranked the nation's 100 biggest cities, found Seattle the 10th worst place to own and operate a car.
Key Factors that resulted in the low score are, likelihood of an accident, car thefts, gas price, and average cost to park.
Seattle also came in 3rd to last in average car maintenance cost, only behind New York and Honolulu.
Seattle ranks as one of the nation's worst cities to drive in and own a car, according to a newly released study.https://t.co/7Kl4rSrR6Y— KOMO News (@komonews) September 1, 2020