This Years Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Been Announced!

This year, the NFL chose TWO PEOPLE to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Just announced today, this years Super Bowl Halftime Show will be.... J-Lo and Shakira.

Feburary 2nd, 2020 in South Florida J-Lo and Shakira will share the stage together for the first time ever.

The last time a Country Music artist played the Super Bowl was in 2003 when Shania Twain ROCKED it.