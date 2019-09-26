This Years Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Been Announced!

This year the NFL chose TWO people to headline!

September 26, 2019
Alek
Getty Images / Scott Cunningham / Stringer

This year, the NFL chose TWO PEOPLE to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show! 

Just announced today, this years Super Bowl Halftime Show will be.... J-Lo and Shakira. 

Feburary 2nd, 2020 in South Florida J-Lo and Shakira will share the stage together for the first time ever. 

The last time a Country Music artist played the Super Bowl was in 2003 when Shania Twain ROCKED it. 

