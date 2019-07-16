SURPRISE! Jimmie Allen And His Girlfriend Alexis Gale Are.....

Just announced last night, this is a BIG change in Throwdown 19 artist, Jimmie Allen's life!

Jimmie Allen and now, Fiance, Alexis Gale are ENGAGED!! We couldn't be more excited for the couple!

It all went down Monday night at Disney World, infront of Cinderella's Castle. Jimmie is a BIG Disney fan, so this is SO fitting!

Jimmie has said before that the two had "an immediate connection", he went on to discuss how they're relatonship grew once Alexis met Jimmies son, Aadyn.

No wedding plans have been discussed publicy yet, but we CANNOT wait to congratulate him in September at Throwdown!