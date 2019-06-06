SURPRISE! Throwdown 19 Artist Chase Rice, Is Dropping New Music TONIGHT!

Chase even gave us an acoustic tease of the song that drops at MIDNIGHT!

Throwdown 19 artist Chase Rice, is just coming of a #1 song, 'Eyes On You'. And his follow up to that SMASH is coming out TONIGHT.

His new song is called 'Lonely If You Are'. Check out his instagram post about the new song!

What do you think, Wolfpack?? Are you excited for the new song, and to see Chase at Throwdown 19??