SURPRISE! Throwdown 19 Artist Chase Rice, Is Dropping New Music TONIGHT!
He even gave us an acoustic tease of the song! LISTEN NOW!
June 6, 2019
Throwdown 19 artist Chase Rice, is just coming of a #1 song, 'Eyes On You'. And his follow up to that SMASH is coming out TONIGHT.
His new song is called 'Lonely If You Are'. Check out his instagram post about the new song!
New Music, TONIGHT! “Lonely If You Are” will be the next single, so amped to follow “Eyes On You” and get this song out. Go time---- #lonelyifyouare
What do you think, Wolfpack?? Are you excited for the new song, and to see Chase at Throwdown 19??
