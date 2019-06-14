Taylor Swift Dropped A New Song! [LISTEN]

Her new song is called 'You Need To Calm Down' and it is making her fans donte major amounts of money!!

June 14, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter / Staff

Taylor dropped a brand new song, and the song is already having a MAJOR impact!

Her new song is has triggred MAJOR donations to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamtion. 

The song has the lyrics ":Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?"  So not only is the song AWESOME, it is also creating some great things! 

 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
GLAAD

