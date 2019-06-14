Taylor Swift Dropped A New Song! [LISTEN]
Her new song is called 'You Need To Calm Down' and it is making her fans donte major amounts of money!!
June 14, 2019
Taylor dropped a brand new song, and the song is already having a MAJOR impact!
- Related: Taylor Swift Told Us SO MUCH! What Her New Album Is Called, When It Comes Out, And NEW MUSIC COMING TONIGHT!
Her new song is has triggred MAJOR donations to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamtion.
The song has the lyrics ":Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?" So not only is the song AWESOME, it is also creating some great things!