Will Taylor Swift Be Allowed To Perform Her Old Music? We FINALLY Have An Answer.

Just days after Taylor tweeted her frustrations, we finally have a resolution to the feud.

Taylor has officially been given permission to perfom any songs from her catalogue at the AMA Awards, where she is going to be honored as the Artist Of The Decade.

Taylor's ex Record Label, Big Machine, also mentioned that "It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approbal for live performances". Which is the arguemnt they made when Taylor initially tweeted out her frustration and complaints against the Label.

Taylor Swift has the green light to perform old music at the upcoming #AMAs https://t.co/b3jtp1UmcU — billboard (@billboard) November 18, 2019

This feud has gotten the attention of many celebrities inluding, Selena Gomez and Senator and Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Even though Taylor was given official permission to perform any of her songs, she may not. Taylor could chose to not inlcude her old music as a kind of protest against Big Machine.

The American Music Awards will brodcast Live on ABC, Sunday, November 24th.