Taylor Swift Releases New Music Video For 'Lover' And It Is SO ROMANTIC

Taylor Swift released the music video for her song 'Lover' and it has us SO ready for her album to come out TOMORROW!

Taylor has been teasing and teasing fans with details about her new album, which is set to drop Tomorrow (8/23). Taylor took to a live video stream today, to answer questions from fans but also release the music video for her new song 'Lover'

Video of Taylor Swift - Lover

What do you think Wolpack, will we get a Country song from Taylor on this new album??