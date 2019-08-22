Taylor Swift Releases New Music Video For 'Lover' And It Is SO ROMANTIC

Her new album comes out TOMORROW, but Taylor released the video for 'Lover' today!

August 22, 2019
Alek
Taylor Swift released the music video for her song 'Lover' and it has us SO ready for her album to come out TOMORROW! 

Taylor has been teasing and teasing fans with details about her new album, which is set to drop Tomorrow (8/23). Taylor took to a live video stream today, to answer questions from fans but also release the music video for her new song 'Lover'

 

What do you think Wolpack, will we get a Country song from Taylor on this new album??

