Taylor Swift Teases Live Video Tomorrow! Which Has Us All Thinking New Music!

We've been waiting for a long time to learn about Taylor's new album...Tomorrow could be the day!

Taylor already graced us with a new song off her new album, but ever since then she has been dropping clues and hints for fans about her new album!

Today on twitter shed told us that TOMORROW might finally be the day that we get the info we've been waiting for!

Going live tomorrow on Instagram at 5pm ET -- pic.twitter.com/l4tnhj84tG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 12, 2019

What do you think Wolfpack, will we FINALLY get another Taylor Swift country song?? FINGERS CROSSED!

What's your favoite Country Taylor song? Here's mine!