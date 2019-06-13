Taylor Swift Told Us SO MUCH! What Her New Album Is Called, When It Comes Out, And NEW MUSIC COMING TONIGHT!

June 13, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Staff

Taylor did an Instagram Live Video today, and revealed A TON! Lets go over some of the new info! 

-Her new album is called "Lover"

-The album will be released August 23rd

-There will be 18 tracks on the album

-SHE IS RELEASING A NEW SONG TONIGHT, which is called "You Need To Calm Down" 

 

"Lover" is available for pre-order now! So we have an idea of what the album cover art will look like! 

