Taylor Swift Told Us SO MUCH! What Her New Album Is Called, When It Comes Out, And NEW MUSIC COMING TONIGHT!

Taylor did a live video today, and told us SO MUCH about her new album! Oh, and NEW TAYLOR MUISC IS COMIING TONIGHT!

Taylor did an Instagram Live Video today, and revealed A TON! Lets go over some of the new info!

-Her new album is called "Lover"

-The album will be released August 23rd

-There will be 18 tracks on the album

-SHE IS RELEASING A NEW SONG TONIGHT, which is called "You Need To Calm Down"

"Lover" is available for pre-order now! So we have an idea of what the album cover art will look like!