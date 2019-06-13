Taylor Swift Told Us SO MUCH! What Her New Album Is Called, When It Comes Out, And NEW MUSIC COMING TONIGHT!
Taylor did a live video today, and told us SO MUCH about her new album! Oh, and NEW TAYLOR MUISC IS COMIING TONIGHT!
Taylor did an Instagram Live Video today, and revealed A TON! Lets go over some of the new info!
-Her new album is called "Lover"
-The album will be released August 23rd
-There will be 18 tracks on the album
-SHE IS RELEASING A NEW SONG TONIGHT, which is called "You Need To Calm Down"
"Lover" is available for pre-order now! So we have an idea of what the album cover art will look like!
Taylor’s new album arrives on August 23rd! #PreorderLover NOW -- https://t.co/21QqhT12ZQ— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 13, 2019