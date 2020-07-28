The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Is Under Investigation By Warner Media

Multiple Complaints About Workplace Conditions/Culture Sparked An Internal Investigation

July 28, 2020
Alek
Alek
Ellen

Getty / Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf

Multiple complaints of discriminators and mistreatment sparked the investigation 

Over the past few months, the 'Ellen Show' has taken some heat. Complaints from current and former staff members about the "toxic" culture at the show, have sparked an internal investigation by the show's parent company, Warner Media. 

 

Tags: 
Ellen DeGeneres
Warner Media
Investigation

Upcoming Events

30 Jul
100.7 The Wolf's New Country Night Out with Matt Stell - CANCELLED Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
05 Sep
Carrie Underwood at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair
10 Sep
Eddie Montgomery at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
11 Sep
Michael Ray at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
12 Sep
38 Special - Dancing in the Dirt Party - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Used Car Salesman Bob - 7-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Aerospace Machinist Jake - 7-28-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Hospital Midwife and Certified Nurse Laura - 7-27-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Horseback Riding Instructor Stephanie - 7-24-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Auto Dealership Finance Manager Steve - 7-23-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Pathology Gross Technician Jolene - 7-22-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes