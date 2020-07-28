The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Is Under Investigation By Warner Media
Multiple Complaints About Workplace Conditions/Culture Sparked An Internal Investigation
July 28, 2020
Multiple complaints of discriminators and mistreatment sparked the investigation
Over the past few months, the 'Ellen Show' has taken some heat. Complaints from current and former staff members about the "toxic" culture at the show, have sparked an internal investigation by the show's parent company, Warner Media.
WarnerMedia has started an investigation into the workplace environment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” following the publication of articles that included interviews with employees who complained of discrimination and mistreatment https://t.co/wkQOCUFhpB— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2020