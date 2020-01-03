This Fashion Trend Has People Removing Parts Of Their WHAT?!?
People are traveling across the world to have this part of their body removed for "fashion"
THIS IS INSANE!
This man from Australia, traveld around the Globe to have a very speical Body Modification done.
Charles Bentley traveled to Sweeden to have the 'Conch' part of his Ear removed.
Fresh conch removal on a client who traveled around the world from Australia to have this procedure performed. To get some facts straight note that this procedure doesn't make you deaf. It might impair your ability to hear the direction of sound for the first week or two until your mind has adjusted to your new ears. Hearing from behind will in fact improve. Our ears doesn't "catch" sound as it did eons of years ago when our ears were bigger hence why we have to create a bigger "ear" by cupping our hand around our ear to hear better.
The procedure took a few hours, and will not change his ability to hear sound at all.
Charles isn't the only person to have the Conch removed form his ears. A quick Google search led me to A TON of Instagram posts.
This time I performed work on the conch, part of the conch was removed (conch removal) and this was the result. I must emphasize the possible pain of this procedure - it really doesn't hurt, the healing process is what can be slightly annoying so you have to follow proper care, but at the time of doing it there is no pain at all, so many people may come to fear but it is certainly a beautiful body modification that once healed, even with appropriate jewelry, can look very elegant.
Large and in charge. conch removal, cartilage removal
What do yall think, would you try this??