This Has Been Seattle's Driest April EVER! But, Will It Last?? Find Out!

Meteorologists have already predicted what we have in our weather future

Less than One-Tenth of an Inch of rain has been recorded so far in Aprill. The LEAST amount of rain that has ever been recorded in a Seattle April.

But...will the dry weather last?

Nope.

The NWS has already predicted that a change in pattern is in our future.

Weather pattern change for Western Washington beginning Tuesday. Westerly flow across the Pacific will bring weather systems into the area every few days. It's been a record dry start to April for some places. Pattern change will make it tough break dry April records. #wawx pic.twitter.com/10OFJOJlsq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 20, 2020

Well, it was fun while it lasted!