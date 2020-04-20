This Has Been Seattle's Driest April EVER! But, Will It Last?? Find Out!

Meteorologists have already predicted what we have in our weather future

April 20, 2020
Less than One-Tenth of an Inch of rain has been recorded so far in Aprill. The LEAST amount of rain that has ever been recorded in a Seattle April. 

But...will the dry weather last?

Nope.

The NWS has already predicted that a change in pattern is in our future. 

Well, it was fun while it lasted!

 

