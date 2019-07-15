Throwdown 19 Artist Jimmie Allen Lives Out Dream, Sings With Rob Thomas [WATCH]
Jimmie has always wanted to sing a duet with Rob Thomas, and the dream finally came true!
Jimmie has always wanted to sing a duet with Rob Thomas, and the dream finally came true in Nashville.
- Related: WOW! Throwdown 19 Line Up is LIT!
Throwdown 19 artist, Jimmie Allen LOVES Rob Thomas. (lets be honest, who doesn't) Jimmie has always dreamed of geting on stage and singing a duet with Rob.
The dream finally came true at Rob's stop on his tour, in Nashville.
Jimmie was VERY appreciative of the chance to live out a dream of his.
Tonight my life was made. I got to sing on stage with my musical hero @ThisIsRobThomas His band @MatchboxTwenty is the reason I started singing.Thank You Matchbox for making great music, thank you for inspiring sooooo many musicians, writers and artists. I'ma gonna go cry now---- pic.twitter.com/QI3Rws3byP— Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 10, 2019
Isn't that AWESOME?? Maybe we can convince Jimmie to sing 'Unwell' at Throwdown!