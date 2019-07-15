Throwdown 19 Artist Jimmie Allen Lives Out Dream, Sings With Rob Thomas [WATCH]

Jimmie has always wanted to sing a duet with Rob Thomas, and the dream finally came true!

July 15, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

Jimmie has always wanted to sing a duet with Rob Thomas, and the dream finally came true in Nashville.

Throwdown 19 artist, Jimmie Allen LOVES Rob Thomas. (lets be honest, who doesn't) Jimmie has always dreamed of geting on stage and singing a duet with Rob. 

The dream finally came true at Rob's stop on his tour, in Nashville. 

 

Jimmie was VERY appreciative of the chance to live out a dream of his. 

 

Isn't that AWESOME?? Maybe we can convince Jimmie to sing 'Unwell' at Throwdown! 

Tags: 
Jimmie Allen
Rob Thomas
Throwdown 19

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday July 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday July 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes