Throwdown 19 Artist Jimmie Allen Lives Out Dream, Sings With Rob Thomas [WATCH]

Jimmie has always wanted to sing a duet with Rob Thomas, and the dream finally came true in Nashville.

Throwdown 19 artist, Jimmie Allen LOVES Rob Thomas. (lets be honest, who doesn't) Jimmie has always dreamed of geting on stage and singing a duet with Rob.

The dream finally came true at Rob's stop on his tour, in Nashville.

Jimmie was VERY appreciative of the chance to live out a dream of his.

Tonight my life was made. I got to sing on stage with my musical hero @ThisIsRobThomas His band @MatchboxTwenty is the reason I started singing.Thank You Matchbox for making great music, thank you for inspiring sooooo many musicians, writers and artists. I'ma gonna go cry now---- pic.twitter.com/QI3Rws3byP — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 10, 2019

Isn't that AWESOME?? Maybe we can convince Jimmie to sing 'Unwell' at Throwdown!